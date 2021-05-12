IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,881 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ball by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after acquiring an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,834,000 after acquiring an additional 354,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,276,000 after acquiring an additional 284,712 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

