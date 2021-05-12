IFP Advisors Inc Has $591,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 1,798.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 261,462 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06.

