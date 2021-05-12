IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after buying an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 779,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 653,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.95.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

