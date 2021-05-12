IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,074 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,406,000 after acquiring an additional 608,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,566,000 after purchasing an additional 325,014 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 999,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.

