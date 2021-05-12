IFP Advisors Inc Sells 13,218 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 552,739 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $32.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

