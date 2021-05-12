IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to $50.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s current price.

IGIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $36.98 on Monday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $37.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

