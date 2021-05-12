iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.64, but opened at $23.78. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 5,077 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IHRT. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

