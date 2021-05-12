Illinois Tool Works Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $236.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.68. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

