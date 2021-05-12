Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.65 million, a PE ratio of -148.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,497. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Immersion by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.