Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $833.50

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 833.50 ($10.89) and last traded at GBX 802 ($10.48), with a volume of 512837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -22.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 779.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 684.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

In related news, insider Till Vestring bought 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

