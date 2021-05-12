Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

IBA traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $46.76. 9,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.