Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.40.

INFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

