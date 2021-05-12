Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock Sells 5,178 Shares

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NGVT opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.