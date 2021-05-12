Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.45. The company had a trading volume of 433,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,209. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

