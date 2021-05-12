Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

INE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.25.

Shares of TSE INE traded down C$0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.81. 958,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.59 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.04.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

