Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52.

Innospec has raised its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Innospec has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Innospec to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $118,410.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,289. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.