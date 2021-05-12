Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

INO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INO opened at $6.49 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $169,822.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,272 shares in the company, valued at $988,616.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.