Insider Buying: Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CWEN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 1,012,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,300.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

