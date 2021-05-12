Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.