Insider Buying: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Buys 40,805 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 40,805 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $714,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $169,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TZOO. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

