Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 97,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,726. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.