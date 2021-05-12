Insider Selling: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells 36,622 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Amesite stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,119. Amesite Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Get Amesite alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.