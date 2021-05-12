Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 4,532 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $267,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $831,115.95.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50.

Arista Networks stock traded down $10.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.77. 376,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,337. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $331.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.98. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

