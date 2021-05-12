Insider Selling: Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Sells 16,600 Shares of Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $16,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,390.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. Conformis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Conformis by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conformis in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

