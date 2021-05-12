Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CXW traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,794. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $928.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after buying an additional 6,399,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after buying an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

