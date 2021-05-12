Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Sells 2,567 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 38.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 925,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,496,000 after buying an additional 256,835 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.