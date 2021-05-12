Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Joseph Ellison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00.

Oracle stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $224.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

