Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Sells 16,606 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 506,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,020. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $139.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 583.11 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

