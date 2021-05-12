Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Get Insmed alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.96. 9,431,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. Insmed has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 292,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.