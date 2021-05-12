Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 53,677,174 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

