Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $66.17 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 730,841 shares of company stock worth $49,591,051. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 380,640 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

