Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 7.1%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.24 and last traded at $61.44. Approximately 11,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,552,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 730,841 shares of company stock valued at $49,591,051. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 380,640 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

