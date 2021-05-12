Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Interfor from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Interfor has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

