International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,345,000 after acquiring an additional 270,267 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,783,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,103,000 after acquiring an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

