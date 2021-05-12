International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.64. 20,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,413. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

