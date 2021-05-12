International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,678,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of International Paper worth $282,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

