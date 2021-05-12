International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Paper will benefit from the ongoing strong demand for essential products and the e-commerce channel amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Global cellulose fibers segment will gain on strong demand for absorbent hygiene and pulp products as paper-grade pulp demand recovers. Corrugated and containerboard packaging demand remains resilient in the current year on account of its critical role in supply chain to bring essential products to customers. In the Printing Paper business, the company continues to see steady demand recovery across all regions. International Paper expects improvement in demand, volume as well as price and mix across all segments. Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions also remain a key growth strategy for the company to strengthen its packaging business. The company’s strong balance sheet will also stoke growth.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IP. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE IP opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

