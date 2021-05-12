Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$17.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.28.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 303,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.09. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.12 and a 52-week high of C$16.06.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

