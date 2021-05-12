Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.06

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.06 and last traded at C$16.01, with a volume of 103153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIP.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

