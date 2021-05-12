Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Down 10% After Earnings Miss

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.94. 4,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 204,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

