Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,092,437.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

