IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Announces Earnings Results

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. IntriCon updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

IntriCon stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 93,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,205. The firm has a market cap of $209.83 million, a P/E ratio of -70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

