IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 43,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,186. The stock has a market cap of $204.79 million, a PE ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, analysts expect that IntriCon will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IntriCon by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in IntriCon by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in IntriCon by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

