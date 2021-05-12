Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 28th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

VBF stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

