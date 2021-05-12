Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCEF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

