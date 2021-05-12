Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OIA opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

