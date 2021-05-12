Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Decreased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 261,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 468,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,952 shares during the last quarter.

PGX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 73,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,634. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

