Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 39.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 282.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62.

