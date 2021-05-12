Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

Shares of IES opened at GBX 152.10 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The company has a market capitalization of £132.04 million and a PE ratio of -5.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In other Invinity Energy Systems news, insider Jonathan Anthony Frank Marren sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £53,646.52 ($70,089.52).

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

