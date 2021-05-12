INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Buys 2,922 Shares

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $11,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $16,872.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,115.64.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

Shares of INVO opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -1.14.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). On average, analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 12.62% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

